When it comes to keeping her super-slim figure fashion-ready, Sarah Jessica Parker has two very special workout buddies by her side – her 2-year-old twins with husband Matthew Broderick, Marion and Tabitha.

“Well, honestly, my daughters insist on being carried at the exact same time,” Parker, 46, who’s also a mother to James Wilkie, 8½, said on the U.K.’s a.m. TV show This Morning. “I know there are a lot of mothers out there that have young children, and probably, if not twins, who are close in age.”

So how much is she benching when she’s on mommy duty? “They’re like 25 pounds now each,” she says.

Then again, Parker is no stranger to the balancing act, which her on-screen alter ego also tackles in her latest film, I Don’t Know How She Does It. But even as a working mom who works out with her little ones, Parker says she feels fortunate.

“I know that there are women that are working not because they want to, but because they have to – and sometimes more than one job,” she says. “And I’m far more in awe of how they manage to do it all than [of] myself, because I think I have the liberty to pick and choose when I can work, and I have the kind of support I need.”