Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Her Hilarious Would-Be Stripper Name — and It’s a Soup!

Yes, there are lots of ways to come up with your stripper name. Your childhood pet (first name) plus your home street (last name) is a classic, and now there are even handy “stripper name generators” and quizzes thanks to the magic of the internet.

The artist Ashley Longshore shared her own stripper name formula to Instagram, and it caught the attention of none other than Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker. The former Sex and the City star played along and provided her own stripper name — and it’ll forever change the way you think about soup.

Longshore’s recipe for a stripper nom de plume consists of matching the color of your underwear with the last thing you ate. In a comment captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, SJP revealed that her name is “Nude Lentil Soup.”

“Or perhaps just Nude Lentil,” she continued before adding “xxx.” It remains unclear whether that’s the symbol for three kisses or triple X for the x-rated name game.

Recently, 53-year-old Parker’s Instagram account has featured sweet snaps taken during laid-back family time in the Hamptons. In one, husband Matthew Broderick, 56, is pictured on the beach reading author Fatima Farheen Mirza’s new bestseller, A Place for Us.

The actress also posted a photo of a high-stakes Yahtzee game with daughter Tabitha, 9.

“Yahtzee shark,” Parker wrote of her daughter, who also has a twin sister, Marion, and elder brother James, 16. “She’s got hot dice.”