Sara Rue: I'm Not a Bridezilla, But I'm Close

Sara Rue is not a bridal monster, but she’s heading down that path.

“I’m turning into a bridezilla,” she told PEOPLE recently in Las Vegas. “I’m not there yet, but I’m close. I was pretty cool for the first three or four months of planning, and now that we’re getting closer, I’m becoming insane.”

The Shedding for the Wedding star is set to wed teacher Kevin Price in May. The theme will be hummingbirds and butterflies; she’ll wear an Amsale dress; and the reception will feature beer pong, since that’s how the couple met. But Rue is still uncertain about a few things, like her bridesmaid dresses.

RELATED: Sara Rue Is Planning a Bird-Themed Wedding

“I have two different bridesmaid dresses. Yes, two for the day. If I don’t like one color, then I have the other one. It’s that kind of craziness,” Rue, 32, said while celebrating her bachelorette party at Tao Beach. “I’m getting very detail oriented in a very O.C.D. kind of way, which is not a good thing when you can’t control it.”

One thing she does have under control: her weight. The Jenny Craig spokeswoman, who recently lost 50 pounds, said she’s isn’t planning to lose more weight before the wedding, but she’s not planning to gain any, either.

“I’m just planning on maintaining and working out and being in the best shape I can be,” she says. “I feel like it’s a nice thing to do for your partner. It’s like getting into your fighting weight or game shape or something.”

RELATED: Sara Rue Wears a Bikini for First Time Ever!