Sara Gilbert Enjoys a Casual Solo Lunch

Newly single Sara Gilbert was spotted enjoying a solo lunch at O!burger in West Hollywood this week.

The actress and co-host of The Talk, 36, was casually dressed and appeared very “zen” as she enjoyed an organic veggie burger in the restaurant’s sunny outdoor patio area, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

“She looked healthy and lean, and she had a really relaxed vibe about her,” according to the source. “She looked like she was savoring the day.”

Gilbert and partner of 10 years Alison Adler, 44, announced their split Wednesday. They will share custody of their two children.

RELATED: Sara Gilbert & Allison Adler Break Up