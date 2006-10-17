Sara Evans's Husband: I'll Defend Myself

Sara Evans’s estranged husband, Craig Schelske, is planning to vigorously defend himself against his wife’s allegations of adultery and inappropriate conduct, he says.

“I cannot explain why Sara is waging a false media campaign, but I intend to defend myself in court and protect my children as best I can,” Schelske says in a statement issued Tuesday.

In court papers, Evans claims that Schelske had an affair with Alison Clinton, her friend and the former nanny to their children.

Clinton on Tuesday issued a statement through her lawyer “categorically rejecting” the allegations.

“I am crushed. I thought Sara was my friend. I have never been anything but loyal to her and her family,” Clinton said through her attorney, Ronnie Berke. “I cannot understand this, but now I am forced to clear my name in order to preserve the best possible future for me and my family.”

Clinton also said that at her own recent wedding, Evans was the matron of honor and Schelske was a groomsman.

Schelske praised Clinton’s “courageous decision” to speak out “in the face of the cruel and false allegations leveled against her by Sara. No one should have to go through what Allison is being forced to endure, and she is in my prayers.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Schelske tells PEOPLE: “Craig is going to drop a bombshell this week. He will be telling his side of the story.”

As for Evans’s scheduled appearance on Dancing with the Stars Tuesday night, in which she was expected to talk about her split, Schelske had said he disapproved.

“My attorneys have put ABC on notice that I deny the false allegations in the divorce complaint, that those false allegations should not be repeated in the broadcast, and that Sara and ABC should consider the impact of her televised statement on our children, whose well-being remains my highest concern,” Schelske says.