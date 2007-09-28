Sara Evans to Pay Ex $600K in Divorce

The country singer and Craig Schelske's split has been finalized

The bitter divorce between country singer Sara Evans and her husband, Craig Schelske, has been finalized, according to court papers.

Evans, who dropped out of Dancing with the Stars last October, has agreed to pay her ex $600,000 in alimony, which can be broken into 10 annual payments of $60,000, the documents show.

“The parties have agreed that it is in their best interests and those of their children to amicably resolve all issues in their pending divorce. Each wishes the other well in all future endeavors,” say the court papers filed on Friday in Williamson County, Tenn. “Both parties are fully committed to raising their children in a cooperative and positive way.”

In the settlement, Evans, 36, will keep the family’s home in Tennessee, while Schelske, 44, has been awarded the couple’s two homes in Oregon, Access Hollywood reports.

The couple’s split included accusations of adultery from both Evans and Schelske.

The couple, who married in 1993, have three young children. Evans was awarded primary custody of the kids with visitation rights for Schelske.