Santa Pets! Your Cats and Dogs in Holiday Style

What's red and green and cute all over? Your pets, of course! See the best photos that you sent in

By People Staff Updated January 04, 2022 05:34 PM

1 of 13

TRUMAN

John Bryant of Kansas City, Mo., writes: "Truman is our holiday muse! ... For the past four years, we have created a Christmas photo greeting card featuring our beloved beagle. It has become quite a tradition with us coming up with different setups each year."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

BAILEY & FIREBALL

Lisa Dickinson of Huntersville, N.C., writes: "This is a picture of my furry children, Bailey and Fireball. We bought these outfits thinking that they would offer us only one picture each – and surely not together! We ended up with about 10 shots."

3 of 13

POSSUM

Brenda Maurer of Fordyce, Ark., writes: "Possum, a rescue dog, was found in the woods starving. We took her in and fell in love. I wanted her first Christmas to be great, but as you see, she wasn't thrilled with the hat part!"

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

BELLA

Michele DeVine of New York City writes: "This is my friend Bre's Boston terrier, Bella. I could send you a million photos, but this definitely tops them off for the holiday season! You can't help but fall in love with him."

Advertisement

5 of 13

MIGHTY TITAN

Bob Parisi of McKinney, Texas, jokes: As his pup the Mighty Titan would say (if he could), "Just once, I'd like a regular, normal Christmas: A little eggnog, a Christmas tree, a little turkey. But, nooo ..."

6 of 13

COSMO & CHLOE

Penny Szumaski of Hoboken, N.J., writes: "Our Himalayans Cosmo and Chloe can't wait for the holiday season each and every year! Merry Hanukkah-mas!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

PENNY & GHILLIE

Terry Fowler of Livonia, Mich., writes: "Trying to get two Flat-Coated retrievers to pose in holiday garb for my Christmas cards proved a bit more difficult than I expected. Poor Penny just lay down in frustration, while Ghillie was still hoping for a biscuit or two."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

PAXTON

Dara McGarry of Los Angeles writes: "Paxton loves hats! I think he enjoys the warmth and cushy-ness of yarn because it keeps his ears warm. He kept this hat on for quite a while!"

Advertisement

9 of 13

SADIE & MOLLIE

Andrea Dawn Burns of Greenville, S.C., writes: "Sadie and Mollie are posing for the annual Christmas photo! The little one wants to know when she can take off those silly antlers!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

KIPLING

Tara Alton of Ann Arbor, Mich., writes: "I'd been trying to get a decent picture of my kitty, Kipling, in a holiday sweater, but he wouldn't let me take his picture. I was following him around the house and he flopped over in surrender in front of the door!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

PACO

Ann Mertens of Manitowoc, Wis., writes: "Our dog Paco, a long-haired Chihuahua, is ready for Christmas!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

WILLY AND TUCKER

Katie Russo of Sandwich, Mass., writes: "Willy (the Australian Terrier) and Tucker (the Jack Russell terrier) [are] posing for the annual Christmas photo!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

EMMIE

Heather Cranford of St. Petersburg, Fla., writes: "[This is] my little English bulldog, Emmie at 4 weeks old – a wonderful Christmas gift from my dad."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff