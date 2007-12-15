Santa Pets! Your Cats and Dogs in Holiday Style
What's red and green and cute all over? Your pets, of course! See the best photos that you sent in
TRUMAN
John Bryant of Kansas City, Mo., writes: "Truman is our holiday muse! ... For the past four years, we have created a Christmas photo greeting card featuring our beloved beagle. It has become quite a tradition with us coming up with different setups each year."
BAILEY & FIREBALL
Lisa Dickinson of Huntersville, N.C., writes: "This is a picture of my furry children, Bailey and Fireball. We bought these outfits thinking that they would offer us only one picture each – and surely not together! We ended up with about 10 shots."
POSSUM
Brenda Maurer of Fordyce, Ark., writes: "Possum, a rescue dog, was found in the woods starving. We took her in and fell in love. I wanted her first Christmas to be great, but as you see, she wasn't thrilled with the hat part!"
BELLA
Michele DeVine of New York City writes: "This is my friend Bre's Boston terrier, Bella. I could send you a million photos, but this definitely tops them off for the holiday season! You can't help but fall in love with him."
MIGHTY TITAN
Bob Parisi of McKinney, Texas, jokes: As his pup the Mighty Titan would say (if he could), "Just once, I'd like a regular, normal Christmas: A little eggnog, a Christmas tree, a little turkey. But, nooo ..."
COSMO & CHLOE
Penny Szumaski of Hoboken, N.J., writes: "Our Himalayans Cosmo and Chloe can't wait for the holiday season each and every year! Merry Hanukkah-mas!"
PENNY & GHILLIE
Terry Fowler of Livonia, Mich., writes: "Trying to get two Flat-Coated retrievers to pose in holiday garb for my Christmas cards proved a bit more difficult than I expected. Poor Penny just lay down in frustration, while Ghillie was still hoping for a biscuit or two."
PAXTON
Dara McGarry of Los Angeles writes: "Paxton loves hats! I think he enjoys the warmth and cushy-ness of yarn because it keeps his ears warm. He kept this hat on for quite a while!"
SADIE & MOLLIE
Andrea Dawn Burns of Greenville, S.C., writes: "Sadie and Mollie are posing for the annual Christmas photo! The little one wants to know when she can take off those silly antlers!"
KIPLING
Tara Alton of Ann Arbor, Mich., writes: "I'd been trying to get a decent picture of my kitty, Kipling, in a holiday sweater, but he wouldn't let me take his picture. I was following him around the house and he flopped over in surrender in front of the door!"
PACO
Ann Mertens of Manitowoc, Wis., writes: "Our dog Paco, a long-haired Chihuahua, is ready for Christmas!"
WILLY AND TUCKER
Katie Russo of Sandwich, Mass., writes: "Willy (the Australian Terrier) and Tucker (the Jack Russell terrier) [are] posing for the annual Christmas photo!"
EMMIE
Heather Cranford of St. Petersburg, Fla., writes: "[This is] my little English bulldog, Emmie at 4 weeks old – a wonderful Christmas gift from my dad."