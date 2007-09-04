Sanjaya and Family Uprooting to Hollywood

Image zoom Andy Kaye/Celebrity photo

Sanjaya is going Hollywood – which means a “For Sale” sign on his family’s suburban Seattle home.

Sixth-season American Idol star Sanjaya Malakar, 17, who made as much noise with his hair styles and he did with his vocal pipes, is leaving the five-bedroom, one-bathroom split-level that he grew up in with his singing sister Shyamali and his parents, Vasudeva and Jillian, who are asking $360,000 for the residence, reports the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And, it seems, Sanjaya is a selling point. Dennis Fletcher, the realtor brokering the deal, is making no secret of the property’s resident star.

“I’ve probably spent, so far, about $2,500, $2,600,” the real-estate agent tells the paper of his marketing campaign that includes Sanjaya’s autographed picture on the house flier and a Sanjaya song clip on its Web site listing.

“It’s marketing for me, too,” adds Fletcher, who also extols the virtues of the home’s hardwood floors and plumbing. “I’m just trying to get attention to the house.”

The house, built in 1963, officially goes on sale Tuesday.

Sanjaya and other season-six Idol finalists, meanwhile, are currently in the midst of a 56-date concert tour. He and his sister are also said to be at work on an album.