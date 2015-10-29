The couple were spotted leaving the Waverly Inn in Manhattan's West Village

Sandra Bullock and Boyfriend Bryan Randall Take Their Romance to the East Coast for Sweet N.Y.C. Date Night

Bicoastal lovers! Sandra Bullock and photographer-model Bryan Randall were spotted on a swanky date night in New York City’s West Village on Wednesday.

The couple were photographed leaving the Waverly Inn restaurant – an American eatery that’s hosted everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Julianna Margulies

Bullock, who was in the city for an appearance on The Tonight Show, wore navy-and-black culottes with a silky black top and furry sweater for the outing, as she held tight to Randall’s hand.

Earlier in the day, the Our Brand Is Crisis actress was spotted leaving Manhattan’s The Four Seasons after lunch in a long, black overcoat.

The Big Apple trip comes just days after the star and Randall attended the premiere of her new film in Los Angeles.

Bullock and Randall were first spotted together over the summer, and he has since met the approval of her A-list friends. He even joined her in August for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s surprise backyard wedding.

“Jen and Sandra are great friends now. Jen’s very happy that Sandra is dating,” a source previously told PEOPLE.