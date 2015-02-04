The Toronto-based YouTuber was inspired by Walk Off the Earth's rendition of "Somebody That I Used to Know"

Watch This Guy Play Beethoven on Five Guitars at the Same Time

If five people can play one guitar to massive success, doesn’t the transitive property of guitar-ness state that one guy playing five guitars is at least as – if not more – cool?

That was what YouTuber samuraiguitarist, née Steven Onotera of Toronto, Canada, set out to discover. Inspired by Walk Off the Earth’s world-conquering video of the five of them playing one guitar, Onotera created the clip above, in which he uses five guitars arranged around him to play an arrangement of Beethoven’s “Für Elise.”

