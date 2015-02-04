Watch This Guy Play Beethoven on Five Guitars at the Same Time
If five people can play one guitar to massive success, doesn’t the transitive property of guitar-ness state that one guy playing five guitars is at least as – if not more – cool?
That was what YouTuber samuraiguitarist, née Steven Onotera of Toronto, Canada, set out to discover. Inspired by Walk Off the Earth’s world-conquering video of the five of them playing one guitar, Onotera created the clip above, in which he uses five guitars arranged around him to play an arrangement of Beethoven’s “Für Elise.”
It is, as he says, “a ridiculous idea that really offers no benefit,” but it’s still pretty cool nonetheless. “Genius,” Charles Bukowski once said, “might be the ability to say a profound thing in a simple way.” But occasionally, saying something simple in a really complicated way can be cool, too.