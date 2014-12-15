As thousands of protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York this past weekend to protest the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, Samuel L. Jackson posted a video to his public Facebook page of him singing a song that expresses solidarity with the protesters and encourages his fellow celebrities to join.

“All you celebrities out there who poured ice water on your head, I challenge you to do something else,” Jackson said in his message, referencing the ice bucket challenge trend that swept the Internet earlier this year.

The lyrics to Jackson’s song reference Garner’s last words after being placed in a chokehold by police. “I can hear my neighbor cryin’ ‘I can’t breathe’ / now I’m in the struggle and I can’t leave. Callin’ out the violence of the racist police. We ain’t gonna stop, till people are free.”

“Come on,” Jackson urges at the video’s conclusion. “Sing it out.” As of Monday morning, the post had been shared more than 50,000 times.

