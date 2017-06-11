" 'He's not good enough for you,' " Salma Hayek recalls of Donald Trump's comments about her then-boyfriend when the now-president asked her out

Remember how Salma Hayek claimed she turned down a date with Donald Trump? Now, the actress is offering up the story straight.

During a Thursday appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the 50-year-old Beatriz at Dinner star revealed the details behind how the now-president attempted to court her even though she wasn’t single. According to Hayek, it started when she got cold at an event and Trump, who was sitting behind her, immediately put his coat over her shoulders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump],” she recalled of the initial interaction at an event years ago. “[Trump] said, ‘I’m sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.’ And then he kept talking to my boyfriend.”

According to the actress, Trump, 70, kept talking to her boyfriend. He then allegedly invited the couple to visit his hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, if they were ever in town, asking for their phone numbers — and never calling her boyfriend, but eventually ringing up Hayek separately instead.

RELATED VIDEO: Salma Hayek Claims Donald Trump Planted a Story About Her After She Denied Him a Date

“He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,’ ” she says, adding that Trump responded with, ” ‘He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.’ ”

Trevor Noah jokes that “Trump was right” since Hayek didn’t end up with that boyfriend. Instead, she married French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, with whom she shares 9½-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma, in 2009.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Hayek’s recollection of the courting attempt comes some months after she initially revealed she turned the reality-television alum down — after which, she claimed, he planted a tabloid story about her, supposedly giving the reason they didn’t date as her being “too short.”

Image zoom

“Later, he called and left me a message. ‘Can you believe this? Who would say this? I don’t want people to think this about you,’ ” the Mexican-born actress, who has been outspoken about her opinion on Trump’s Mexican border wall proposition, said in October.