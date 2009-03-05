Salma Hayek and Husband Shine at Paris Fashion Week

In their first public outing since marrying, the duo star at the Balenciaga show

Newly married Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault were the star attraction Thursday morning at the height of Paris’s Fashion Week.

Making their first public appearance together since their Valentine’s Day wedding, the actress and her billionaire-businessman husband arrived at the five-star Hotel Crillon for the Balenciaga show.

Not only does Pinault own the design house, but the couple re-ignited their on-and-off relationship at last September’s Balenciaga show. In addition, Balenciaga designer Nicolas Ghesquiere is one of Hayek’s favorites.

As the couple arrived at the hotel, press photographers – who had been shut out of their secret wedding – shouted out in a chorus of, “Congratulations on your wedding!” Replied a smiling Hayek: “Thank you very much.”

“She was kind of amused by that,” one of the participants told PEOPLE, adding about the bride and groom, “They seemed very content.”