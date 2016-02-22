Kim Kardashian Posts First Photo of 3-Month-Old Saint West – and Internet Has a Lot of Feelings

brightcove.createExperiences(); After three months of waiting (and waiting, and waiting), a picture of Saint West has finally hit the Internet – and the world is collectively swooning.

On Monday morning, Kim Kardashian West shared the very first photo of son Saint through her app and website. Almost immediately, fans took to Twitter to share heart emojis and all-caps declarations of love. //storify.com/peoplemag/internet-melts-over-photo-of-saint-west.js?header=none&border=false

Get push notifications with news, features and more.