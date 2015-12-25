Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family have their own embroidered stockings

Saint West Already Has His Own Christmas Stocking in Grandma Kris' House – and So Do Scott Disick and Caitlyn Jenner

Saint West is just over two weeks old, but the baby boy has already been integrated into the Kardashian-Jenner family’s holiday traditions.

The infant son of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West has his own special embroidered Christmas stocking, as showcased in a photo shared to Instagram by aunt Kendall Jenner.

Saint’s stocking laid on the ground next to big sister North West‘s stuffed offering. Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope‘s stocking was the only other one in the group that appeared filled.

“I guess Penelope and North are the only nice ones,” Kendall, 20, joked. “Merry Christmas!”

Several other members of the blended family had their own personalized present holders.