Ryan Seacrest Posts Photo of Himself Hugging Dolly Parton

Courtesy Ryan Seacrest
Cara Shultz
January 12, 2012 07:45 AM

Dolly Parton sure can be handful – just ask Ryan Seacrest.

When the country legend visited Seacrest’s radio show to talk about her new film, Joyful Noise, she pulled the host in for a hug – a very close hug, according to Seacrest.

“I was just saying bye to @Dolly_Parton when SHE grabbed my hands – look where they ended up!” Tweeted Seacrest, posting this huggy shot with Parton.

However, on a closer inspection of the photo, it looks like Seacrest just missed grazing Parton’s famed islands in the stream.

Better luck next time!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now