Ryan Seacrest Posts Photo of Himself Hugging Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton sure can be handful – just ask Ryan Seacrest.

When the country legend visited Seacrest’s radio show to talk about her new film, Joyful Noise, she pulled the host in for a hug – a very close hug, according to Seacrest.

“I was just saying bye to @Dolly_Parton when SHE grabbed my hands – look where they ended up!” Tweeted Seacrest, posting this huggy shot with Parton.

However, on a closer inspection of the photo, it looks like Seacrest just missed grazing Parton’s famed islands in the stream.

Better luck next time!