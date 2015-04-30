Photographic Proof Ryan Reynolds Actually Peaked a Long Time Ago

It doesn’t get much better than shirtless Ryan Reynolds. We know it. You know it. Blake Lively, in all of her very subtle Instagram postings, certainly knows it.
However, Reynolds makes a different case on Twitter, where he’s recently established himself as nothing short of a social media genius put on this planet to give us things to RT. And, with that mission in mind, the new dad quickly mastered the Internet’s most valuable currency: throwback photos. (Note: We’re not going to say #TBT because Ryan Reynolds doesn’t care what day of the week it is; Ryan Reynolds will post throwback photos when he wants to, because he is Ryan Reynolds.)
These throwback photos are so adorable, we’re starting to question: 1) Which Reynolds era is our favorite. 2) If anything else will ever seem cute again.