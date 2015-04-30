Photographic Proof Ryan Reynolds Actually Peaked a Long Time Ago

It doesn’t get much better than shirtless Ryan Reynolds. We know it. You know it. Blake Lively, in all of her very subtle Instagram postings, certainly knows it.

However, Reynolds makes a different case on Twitter, where he’s recently established himself as nothing short of a social media genius put on this planet to give us things to RT. And, with that mission in mind, the new dad quickly mastered the Internet’s most valuable currency: throwback photos. (Note: We’re not going to say #TBT because Ryan Reynolds doesn’t care what day of the week it is; Ryan Reynolds will post throwback photos when he wants to, because he is Ryan Reynolds.)

These throwback photos are so adorable, we’re starting to question: 1) Which Reynolds era is our favorite. 2) If anything else will ever seem cute again.

First of all, can you even with his early fashion decisions?

As I soon understood, fly fishing had nothing to do with pulling a trout out of your pants to surprise your brothers. pic.twitter.com/BGzjSGtSFi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 16, 2015

But the only thing better than Ryan junior is Ryan junior with his brother.

My brother and me. Moments before joining the Hell's Angels. pic.twitter.com/xVrTSOXh7s — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2015

See what we mean?

Approximately 45 seconds after being kicked out of the Hell's Angels. pic.twitter.com/e7Vy9VUOAq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2015

And that’s the smile of a kid who’s going to grow up to break a lot of hearts (mainly ours).

“@MST3Katie: my sisters & I meeting u at Nick Studios in 90's. pic.twitter.com/ZZHx4xHnF9” So young! Who let me wear that purple headband? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 10, 2015

But we can totally forgive him, because THIS.

In 1979, the local paper must've had a Predator Section. Because I'm pretty sure that's my home address right there. pic.twitter.com/uZoz6fEYBq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 19, 2015

