Ryan Reynolds Survives Hair Loss & Wrong Vacation

Apparently, not even claustrophobia can take away from Ryan Reynolds‘s good looks.

Before he gets into super-hero shape for next summer’s The Green Lantern, he’s starring in the white-knuckle thriller Buried, playing an abducted American truck driver in Iraq who awakens to find himself buried six feet under.

“All of the physical injuries are like souvenirs,” the actor, 33, tells Parade for this weekend’s issue. Among those “souvenirs” that would break a lesser man: a tiny bald patch.

“But the emotional stuff is harder,” he says. “When you’re spending 17 straight days in a heightened state of anxiety and panic, it’s not very good for your nervous system, so you walk away pretty jittery. I definitely struggled with a lot of insomnia when I was working on this film and that was something that was new to me.”

To unwind after the brief but grueling shoot, he decided against taking one of his typical Amazing Race-like, strenuous vacations.