Ryan Reynolds on Losing His Dad After Complicated Relationship: 'I Have to Accept There'll Be No Answers'

Less than one year after becoming a father himself, Ryan Reynolds lost his own dad.

Reynolds’ father, James C. Reynolds, lost his long-term battle with Parkinson’s disease last October.

The actor, 39, has been open in the past about the strain his father’s diagnosis put on their family, and now he’s opening up to PEOPLE about how he’s coped in the months following his passing.

“My dad left a lot of unanswered questions,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Unless I can find a very upscale Ouija board, I have to accept there’ll be no answers.”

“Our relationship never really mirrored the father-son dynamic I envied watching ’80s sitcoms,” he adds. “But in the end it found its own version of closure in peace.”

The Deadpool star and wife Blake Lively named their now 15-month-old daughter James after Reynolds’ father.

As Reynolds settles into fatherhood and develops his own bond with his daughter, he says he’s learned to come to terms with the complicated relationship he had with his dad.