10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"[For] most actors, it's coke and guns. For me, it’s baked goods."
– PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds, on the dangerous indulgences – cupcakes! – prepared for him by Green Lantern costar Blake Lively
"Since we're not getting married on Saturday, I've scheduled a movie: Runaway Bride."
– Hugh Hefner, after his bride-to-be – and Playboy's July cover girl – Crystal Harris had a days before their planned nuptials, on Twitter
"We r comin over w some jack n coke. Oh, n a pipe lol."
– Former Girls Next Door's star Kendra Wilkinson, offering comfort – and laughs – to friendly ex Hugh Hefner over Twitter
"You know those annoying people who are like, 'If I don't work out I feel ... ugh'? I might be becoming one of those people."
– Chelsea Lately's Ross Mathews, aka Ross the Intern, who recently lost 40 lbs. following in the Jenny Craig footsteps of his pal Sara Rue, to PEOPLE
"[Here] is me and my… (only!) boyfriend in bed."
– Olivia Wilde, whose rumored flames include Bradley Cooper, staking her single status on Twitter
"My life was once whiskey, tears, and cigarettes … now it's snot, tears, and the color of poop. #bliss…I do miss the whiskey though."
– Pink, Tweeting the joys of motherhood after welcoming daughter Willow Sage Hart
"God, I feel I've gone to therapy just to erase some of them."
– Justin Timberlake, on his fashion faux pas of the past, to Playboy
"That's [Harper's] Frida Kahlo look."
– Neil Patrick Harris, sharing Cinco de Mayo photos of his twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"I don't want to help because Kim is going to be such a bridezilla! If I do one thing wrong, I'll be screwed! But I would love to be in the wedding."
– Khloé Kardashian, who knows her place as an expected bridesmaid in her sister Kim's , to PEOPLE
"It also doesn't line up with the Tracy Morgan I know, who is not a hateful man and is generally much too sleepy and self-centered to ever hurt another person."
– Tina Fey, lending a little backhanded support to her 30 Rock costar following his homophobic rant, in a statement
