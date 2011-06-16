10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Ryan Reynolds talks up Blake Lively's tasty cakes. Plus, more from Justin Timberlake, Pink and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"[For] most actors, it's coke and guns. For me, it’s baked goods."
PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds, on the dangerous indulgences – cupcakes! – prepared for him by Green Lantern costar Blake Lively

Credit: INF; Courtesy Playboy Magazine

"Since we're not getting married on Saturday, I've scheduled a movie: Runaway Bride."
Hugh Hefner, after his bride-to-be – and Playboy's July cover girlCrystal Harris had a days before their planned nuptials, on Twitter

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

"We r comin over w some jack n coke. Oh, n a pipe lol."
– Former Girls Next Door's star Kendra Wilkinson, offering comfort – and laughs – to friendly ex Hugh Hefner over Twitter

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Carlos Puma/AP

"You know those annoying people who are like, 'If I don't work out I feel ... ugh'? I might be becoming one of those people."
Chelsea Lately's Ross Mathews, aka Ross the Intern, who recently lost 40 lbs. following in the Jenny Craig footsteps of his pal Sara Rue, to PEOPLE

Credit: Courtesy Olivia Wilde

"[Here] is me and my… (only!) boyfriend in bed."
Olivia Wilde, whose rumored flames include Bradley Cooper, staking her single status on Twitter

Credit: Ramey

"My life was once whiskey, tears, and cigarettes … now it's snot, tears, and the color of poop. #bliss…I do miss the whiskey though."
Pink, Tweeting the joys of motherhood after welcoming daughter Willow Sage Hart

Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis; Evan Agostini/Getty

"God, I feel I've gone to therapy just to erase some of them."
Justin Timberlake, on his fashion faux pas of the past, to Playboy

Credit: Inset: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"That's [Harper's] Frida Kahlo look."
Neil Patrick Harris, sharing Cinco de Mayo photos of his twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, on The Late Show with David Letterman

"I don't want to help because Kim is going to be such a bridezilla! If I do one thing wrong, I'll be screwed! But I would love to be in the wedding."
Khloé Kardashian, who knows her place as an expected bridesmaid in her sister Kim's , to PEOPLE

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

"It also doesn't line up with the Tracy Morgan I know, who is not a hateful man and is generally much too sleepy and self-centered to ever hurt another person."
Tina Fey, lending a little backhanded support to her 30 Rock costar following his homophobic rant, in a statement
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

By Christie Larusso