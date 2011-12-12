Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds's Romance Heats Up in N.Y.C.

It’s holiday time in the city, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are making the most of it – criss-crossing Manhattan on Saturday for a double-date breakfast on the Lower East Side and coffee in the West Village.

The couple, who’ve been heating up as the temperatures drop, joined Lively’s sister Robin and her husband for breakfast at one of Blake’s favorite restaurants in the city, the Stanton Social.

The couple shared a breakfast of doughnuts, tacos de huevos, bacon-egg-and-cheese biscuits, pierogies and muffins. They were very cuddly, giggling and leaning on each other in the booth.

In addition, the new couple hit up coffee shop Mojo on Charles Street in the West Village. They were touchy-feely, with Reynolds, 35, dressed in checked slacks, Chucks and a henley layered under a sweater, and Lively, 24, wearing a curve-hugging charcoal shift, netted tights and boots. Lively chatted with patrons as she waited for her coffee, even introducing herself to one. The Gossip Girl star also seemed taken with a piece of art that looked like a collage of gumballs, snapping a pic on her iPhone.