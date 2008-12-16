The actor lands in Australia to spend the holiday with girlfriend Abbie Cornish and her family

Ryan Phillippe to Spend Christmas with the Cornishes

This Christmas will be a family affair for Ryan Phillippe and Abbie Cornish.

The couple are currently in Australia, where Phillippe will spend Christmas with Cornish s family. Cornish landed in Sydney Dec. 7 and then greeted Phillippe at the airport on Sunday.

Cornish says she is excited to bring her boyfriend home for the holidays.

“It’s wonderful!” she told reporters Tuesday at a Sydney party to promote Calvin Klein s summer 2009 collection.

At the event, Cornish put any pregnancy rumors to rest by donning a svelte, figure-hugging Resort dress and sipping champagne throughout the night.

To keep things fair, the couple spent Thanksgiving with Phillippe s family, including son Deacon, 5, and daughter Ava, 9, in Delaware, where Phillippe grew up.