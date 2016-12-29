How Does Ryan Phillippe Still Look So Young? (And Yes, He's Mistaken for Daughter Ava's Brother!)

It sure seems like Ryan Phillippe drinks from the fountain of youth, but in actuality, he’s putting in hard work!

Speaking with PEOPLE, the actor — who is starring new hit show Shooter on USA — reveals his secrets to looking ageless.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I get a lot of balance and meditative peace out of being physical and exercise,” Phillippe says. “I’ve had the same trainer for twenty years. Happy Hill is his name. I’ve worked out with him 4-5 times a week for the last twenty years.”

“If we work on taking care of ourselves in our twenties, thirties and forties, and you’re consistent about that, it just makes the aging process a lot less brutal,” he adds. “It’s the absolute truth. I don’t care your body type or male or female. If you are moving and exercising and taking care of yourself, aging just won’t be as dramatic and it won’t be as unpleasant. We’re all going to have to go through it.”

• For more on Ryan, his fame and his family, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Phillippe’s new role also has him in peak shape, especially having to carry around heavy weapons on set.

“There is one gun I use that was molded out of one piece of metal, and it wasn’t until the second to last day of shooting that the show-runner decided to pick it up and realized it was 35 pounds,” he says. “The prep is essential and it’s much more difficult over 40 than it used to be. I have to work twice as hard to get half the results.”

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Look Like Twins!

Aside from a grueling workout routine, the father of three admits that being a young parent does have its advantages. In fact, the actor says that he gets mistaken for his 17-year-old daughter Ava‘s brother: “That has happened!” he says.

“I’m glad to have been a young parent,” the 42-year-old continues. “Now that my kids are teenagers, my son and I play sports together all the time.”

Aside from Ava, Phillippe also shares son Deacon, 13, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and has a 5-year-old daughter, Kailani, with former girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

“There are a lot of advantages to being a young parent,” he says, “but it absolutely dictates and shapes every choice you make from that point on.”

Shooter airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on USA Network.