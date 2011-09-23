10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I'm hoping to pull a Kirstie Alley."
– Dancing with the Stars contestant Ricki Lake, on using Alley's 100 lb. weight loss last season as her inspiration, to PEOPLE
"Maddox and Pax and Zahra and Buff and Hensman and…Tito... Who's your favorite?"
– Ellen DeGeneres, teasing Brad Pitt before gifting him baseball jerseys for the whole family – with the correct names of his six children – on her talk show
"I really thought I was Rambo. I took all the knives out of my mother's drawer, put them in my Fisher-Price magic kit and took them to school. I threw them at the kids at recess. I didn't hit anybody, thank God."
– Ryan Gosling, on his early passion for movies, to USA Today
"I'm built like a 14-year-old boy."
– Best supporting actress Emmy winner Julie Bowen, who sparkled nonetheless in a sexy Oscar de la Renta gown for Sunday's ceremony, to PEOPLE
"If you're offered the opportunity to have a swastika painted on your ass, glitter on your nipples, and to simulate sex with a man and a woman behind a curtain, go for it… provided it's Cabaret on Broadway and not in some dude's basement."
– Former Cabaret star Neil Patrick Harris, on his Hollywood version of seizing the moment, to EW
"Focus, Conan."
– Nicole Scherzinger, reprimanding Conan O'Brien for his wandering eye, on his late show
"I got obsessed with the kid. It's going to be weird if I ever meet him. He's brought so much joy to my life."
– Evan Rachel Wood, crushing on Justin Bieber after seeing his Never Say Never documentary three times in theaters, to Marie Claire
"Whenever I wear something crazy and my dad gives me a hard time, I say, 'Well, at least I'm not walking out on the street with red pasties.'"
– Lady Gaga's sister Natali Germanotta, sharing one of the benefits of having an over-the-top exhibitionist sibling, to Teen Vogue
"Matthew Morrison, you better bring your sh-- next time I see you...I'd like to see him sing his way out of this one."
– Jonah Hill, exposing his feud with the Glee star, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
"The world of TV should be ashamed of itself that Steve Carell never won an Emmy for Michael Gary Scott. Goodnight."
– Rainn Wilson, commenting on his former Office costar's 0-5 shutout at Sunday's Emmy Awards, on Twitter
