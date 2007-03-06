Russell Simmons Okay with Kimora & Djimon

Russell Simmons says he’s just fine with his estranged wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, spending time with Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou.

“He’s a wonderful guy, a very sweet guy,” Simmons, 49, told PEOPLE Monday at the New York City premiere of HBO’s Life Support. “I want her to be happy no matter what.”

Kimora, 31, and Hounsou, 42, have been spotted getting cozy all over Los Angeles recently, having dinner at Mr. Chow, holding hands at Il Sole and kissing at Hollywood hot spot Winston’s.

A rep for Hounsou had no comment. Kimora’s rep, Keesha Johnson, told PEOPLE Tuesday, “I’m not commenting on it at this point.”

Simmons said he’s not sure of the pair’s romantic status. “I don’t know what they’re doing, but he’s a nice guy,” he told PEOPLE. “She’d better be happy. He’s one of the sweetest guys in the world.”

Russell and Kimora Simmons, who wed in 1998 and have two young daughters, revealed in March that they had separated. Kimora heads the Baby Phat offshoot of Simmons’s Phat Farm clothing label.

“We’re best friends and partners,” Simmons said Monday. “We have our businesses together and our children and we do everything for our children, no matter what.”