Russell Crowe: New Baby to Be a Boy

It will be a boy for Russell Crowe and his wife, actress Danielle Spencer, whose new arrival is due by July, the actor told Jay Leno on Friday’s Tonight Show.

While news of the pregnancy broke in January, this was the first time Crowe, 41, had mentioned the sex of the new baby. He and Spencer, 34, already have a son, Charlie, who was born Dec. 21, 2003, in Sydney. (Crowe and Spencer married the previous April at Crowe’s Australian cattle property.)

In making his announcement, the Gladiator Oscar winner told Leno: “Just for you, Charlie is going to have a brother.”

Crowe said Charlie is aware that a sibling is on the way. “He knows where the baby is in Mommy’s tummy and knows that he was a baby once and there’s another baby coming along,” Crowe said. “And we said, ‘Bubba, what do you want to call your brother?’ and his first option was Pumpkinhead. But then the next day, he revised it and he changed it to Stinky.”

Crowe added that he would be in the delivery room with a video camera during the delivery of the baby – whatever his name will be.