Homeland star Rupert Friend revealed on Instagram that he wed former Paralympic athlete Aimee Mullins

Surprise! Rupert Friend and Aimee Mullins Secretly Got Married One Month Ago

Meet the newly married Friends!

Rupert Friend revealed on Instagram Wednesday that he wed former Paralympic athlete Aimee Mullins on May 1.

“Today is the one-month anniversary of being happily married to @AimeeMullins,” the Homeland star, 34, wrote, adding the hashtag “ilovemywife” to a lovely black and white photo of the couple embracing on their big day.

Mullins, a 39-year-old actress and model who is a double amputee and former champion sprinter, also posted several photos of their secret nuptials on social media. She shared that their ceremony took place on a “gorgeous rainy day,” causing the location to be changed from outdoors in a field to a “magical hobbit-y compost shed.”

“Our kind of magical day,” she wrote.

The bride wore a cap-sleeved ivory gown that fell just below her knees designed by Olivier Theyskens. She paired the dress with white booties and a lacy blusher veil.

Friend and Mullins announced their engagement news at L’Or al Paris’s Women of Worth awards in December 2014. Mullins is a spokesperson for the brand.

She was also named one of PEOPLE’s “Most Beautiful” in 1999.