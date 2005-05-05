'Runaway Bride' Wilbanks Expresses Regret

Jennifer Wilbanks, the bride from Georgia who went missing a week before her wedding and sparked a nationwide search, issued a statement through her attorney Wednesday in which she said she regretted the pain she had caused.

Wilbanks, 32, went from being the object of a national manhunt to being the butt of national jokes, after she was believed kidnapped but then turned out to have faked her abduction, leaving her home in Duluth, just outside Atlanta, of her own accord, just four days before her wedding. She traveled to Las Vegas and then to Albuquerque, before alerting her family as to her whereabouts.

But not everyone was laughing, and the city of Duluth is considering filing charges against Wilbanks to recoup some of the money it spent in her search. She has also been criticized by Hispanic organizations after initially stating that a Hispanic man and a white woman kidnapped her.

Wilbanks could be charged with making a false police report or making false statements to authorities, which is a felony.

Lydia Sartain, Wilbanks’s attorney, said in the statement that she wished to “convey her appreciation of the many prayers and statements of support she has received from countless individuals.”

Sartain told PEOPLE that her client is “very remorseful.” “I think she never in a million years thought it would reach this level of media attention. She is just astounded,” Sartain said. The attorney also admitted that Wilbanks is in a fragile state. “There is no doubt about it: She is a troubled person.”

The runaway bride has not spoken publicly since she surfaced last week, and she remains in seclusion. But some members of her community felt that an apology was long overdue, including her fianc ‘s father.

Sartain is expected to hold a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m., but it is not known if Wilbanks will be present.

