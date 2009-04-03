Rumer Willis's Mind Blown by Parents' Twittering

Following Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher often is overwhelming, she admits to PEOPLE

The “female star of tomorrow” is totally up to speed on the technologies of today. Thanks to her mom, Demi Moore, actress Rumer Willis is on Twitter – the only positive place online, she insists.

“My mom got me [tweeting], and I didn’t realize it but I had a whole conversation with her last night,” Willis, who was honored at Showest along with her costars of the summer flick Sorority Row, tells PEOPLE. “It’s one of the only outlets in the online world that’s positive. It’s purely positive. It’s about people supporting other people.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two of the people she follows? Moore and her hubby Ashton Kutcher, both avid users of Twitter.

“They do it all the time and it kind of blows my mind,” says Willis, 20, who also admits that sometimes it’s just too much information.

– Mark Gray