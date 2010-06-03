Rue McClanahan: Celebrating a Golden Girl

While happily married to sixth husband Morrow Wilson, McClanahan penned an autobiography about her storied love life, My First Five Husbands... And the Ones Who Got Away. "The whole point is to help other 20-year-olds not get into the same mess that I got into," she told EW. "When it comes to human relationships, my advice is to operate out of love. And I mean, not romantic love. But the bigger love. The real love. Operate from there."