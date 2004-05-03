Roy Horn Gets Exclusive with Maria Shriver

PLANNED: Roy Horn, 59, of Siegfried & Roy — who was severely mauled by a 600-lb. white tiger onstage in October — will speak exclusively to Maria Shriver in an NBC special to air this fall that will encompass his recovery from the animal injuries and a subsequent stroke, says the network. Shriver, 48, on leave from NBC News to tend to duties as California’s first lady, does special projects for the network. NBC also has plans for an animated series, Father of the Pride, based on Siegfried & Roy and the animals in their former act.

PLUMMETED: The Apprentice star Donald Trump, 57, apparently needs help with his Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, which reported a quarterly loss of nearly $49 million, reports The New York Times. Trump Hotels are said to be $1.8 billion in debt. In a statement, an optimistic Trump said: “The Trump brand is as strong as it’s ever been.” He added that his NBC reality show “has generated significant exposure for our company’s largest asset, the Trump Taj Mahal.”

HIRED: Paralyzed actor Christopher Reeve, 51, will direct an A&E movie about Brooke Ellison, a quadriplegic who graduated from Harvard, to film this summer in New Orleans, says the Hollywood Reporter. The movie is based on the book Miracles Happen: One Mother, One Daughter, One Journey, and Reeve was already serving as co-producer.

ADJOURNED: Bob Edwards, longtime host of National Public Radio’s Morning Edition, brought back his first guest from 24 1/2 years ago, fellow radio vet Charles Osgood, for his final broadcast on Friday. “You’re the audience a broadcaster dreams of having,” Edwards, 57, told his 13 million listeners Friday on NPR — which is seeking a younger voice. NPR execs have admitted they handled the Edwards situation badly.

WED: Broadway and Oscar-winning film star Celeste Holm (All About Eve) tied the knot with opera singer Frank Basile on her 85th birthday last Thursday. Basile surprised Holm by bringing Supreme Court judge Barbara R. Kapnick to an Arts Horizons benefit at Sardi’s restaurant — and then had the judge marry them. Basile is 40 years younger than Holm, who was widowed once and divorced three times.

VISITED: Calif. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 56, paid his respects at Jerusalem’s Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance on Sunday as part of his visit to Israel. He said because of his native Austria’s bloody past, “I want to do whatever I can to promote tolerance around the world.” He also promised the Israelis, “I’ll be back.”