Rosie O'Donnell Googles Herself

Her proposed talk-show deal with MSNBC may have fallen through, but life remains, well, rosy for Rosie O’Donnell.

“I made a lot of money with my first show,” the TV personality and author told PEOPLE at a recent New York City gala to benefit her For All Kids Foundation. “It put me in a very, very strange position of not having to work again. So I’m 45 years old, and anything else at this point is gravy.”

For now, at least, the mother-of-four seems quite content to rest on her laurels. “I’ve had an unbelievable career,” the former View host offered. “It’s shocking to look over on Wikipedia. I Google [my career] and I go, ‘Wow. That’s me! She’s done a lot, that girl.’ ” – Jeffrey Slonim