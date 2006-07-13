Holy … Rosario Dawson! The actress is packing a punch as the star of her own comic book series, crimefighter Sophia Oritz, in O.C.T.: Occult Crimes Taskforce. Dawson, who took graphic roles to the big screen in 2001’s Josie and the Pussycats and last year’s Sin City, co-created the storyline and worked with her uncle, artist Gus Vazquez, on the project. PEOPLE caught up with the 29-year-old actress, who stars next in Clerks II, and got the superhero scoop on her wish list of special powers and which strongman her boyfriend Jason Lewis is most like.

What’s it like seeing your comic-book alter ego?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s odd, but fun. I also had a doll for Josie and the Pussycats and a doll for Sin City. And (her character) Becky from Clerks II may be getting her own comic.

What superhero does your boyfriend remind you of?

Aquaman or Thor – he’s a great leader. He could be Captain America because he’s badass as well, and he’s so clean-cut.

Have you always read comics books?

As a kid, I wasn’t allowed to touch my Uncle Gus’s comic books. I couldn’t even breathe on them. So I’ve always thought of them as something very special.

Which ones did you read?

Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman. But now that I’m a little older, I like Lenore and Sandman, a lot of fantasy-driven stuff.

How did O.C.T.: Occult Crimes Taskforce come about?

David Atcheson, who is the writer, and Tony Shastin, the artist, had approached me through my Uncle Gus to see if I wanted to be the face of it. And I said I liked the idea, I liked this character, and I liked this world a lot.

In the comic, your character polices the use of magic in Manhattan. Do you believe in magic?

When I was discovered, they were shooting a video downstairs (in her apartment building). So, was that magic? Was it luck? It definitely has to do with belief. The more you believe in magic, the better possibility there is for it to work.

What superpowers would you like to have in real life?