The crooner and his wife settle in for a romantic dinner at Hakkasan in Miami

What VMAs drama?

Robin Thicke and wife Paula Patton looked worry-free while indulging in a date night this week at Hakkasan inside Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau hotel.

The pair – vacationing at the Florida hot spot with 3-year-old son Julian – took a break from the beach, sitting back and splitting a dim sum platter, sesame prawn toast and lobster and Chinese chive soup, plus a bottle of sake.

“They seemed to be really enjoying themselves and having a great time, and were definitely affectionate with each other,” a witness tells PEOPLE, adding that the stars “were extremely nice to everyone.”

The family of three was in town for Thicke’s weekend concert with Pharrell Williams at BleauLive at the Fontainebleau. By Tuesday they were back in L.A., where Thicke performed at a party celebrating the premiere of FX shows The League and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia at Lure nightclub.