The "Blurred Lines" singer and his girlfriend attended a party at the film festival, where he performed a surprise set

How do you say “Blurred Lines” in French?

Robin Thicke and his model girlfriend, April Love Geary, took their love to the Cannes Film Festival. The couple was spotted at the famous de Grisogono bash at the Hôtel du Cap on Tuesday night, where Thicke performed a surprise set for all of the guests.

While Thicke, 38, waited to take the stage after dinner, he hung out with Paris Hilton as 20-year-old Geary mingled with other guests, an onlooker tells PEOPLE. However, the pair reunited when Thicke invited all the ladies present onto the stage to dance to “Blurred Lines.”

Thicke’s divorce from Paula Patton was granted on March 17, and the marriage officially ended on April 14. They have a 5-year-old son, Julian Fuego, together.

