Robin Roberts to Undergo Chemotherapy

The GMA anchor announces she will work during her treatment

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts announced Wednesday that she will begin undergoing chemotherapy Thursday to treat her breast cancer, but plans to stay on air as much as possible.

“I’ll work as much as I can,” Roberts said on the morning show. “Part of the reason I am coming forward is in case you tune in and it looks like Kojak is sitting next to Diane [Sawyer], you’ll understand why.”

After a successful surgery on Aug. 3, Roberts said her doctors determined that chemotherapy followed by radiation will be the most effective form of treatment.

“Tomorrow I will come in, and then head off for my chemotherapy,” she said, expressing thanks for all the support she’s received.

“Somebody said eat a lot of bacon before I have chemo,” Robert added about tips from viewers on getting through her treatment. “I don’t know about that one. That’s a new one.”