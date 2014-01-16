Robert Pattinson Sells L.A. Home He Shared with Kristen Stewart

The 4,000-sq.-ft. house went for $6.37 million – slightly more than what he paid for it in 2011

Perhaps it just held too many bad memories.

Robert Pattinson has sold the Spanish-style home in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood that he shared with Kristen Stewart when their world came crashing down following her tryst with director Rupert Sanders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stewart moved out when the scandal broke in the summer of 2012, and Pattinson himself later decamped to a rental in Beverly Hills.

But on Tuesday, the Twilight actor, 27, finally sold the house for $6.375 million, according to Redfin. He had bought it for $6.275 million in September 2011, and listed it this past October for $6.75 million.

Built in 1922, the 4,026-sq.-ft., hacienda-style home sits on an acre and a half of property, has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and incredible original details. It also features lush gardens, a lagoon pool and spectacular views of the city.