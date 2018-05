When in Rome … or rather, Cannes.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson absorbed the romance of the French Riviera on Wednesday, sharing a kiss after a screening of Stewart’s film On the Road at the Cannes Film Festival.

Finding time for a private moment together, Stewart, 22, leaned in to Pattinson, 26, and he kissed her forehead.

On the Road is an adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s 1950s novel, and Stewart plays the main character Dean Moriarty’s wife Marylou.

– Tim Nudd