The hottest accessory this weekend: a baby bump. In close second: a golf club. We’ll let you decide which one made the bigger fashion statement. 5. Can we Crash this Party?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Yes, we’ve been following Kardashian‘s pregnancy wardrobe as closely as the reality TV cameras follow her, um, life. Yes, we’ve wondered about some of her outfits from time to time. So we were extra excited to see her bare baby belly in an Instagram snapshot she posted Saturday. Yes, this might be one of the few times we encourage Kim K to show a little skin. (Belly good, Kim) 3. It’s Official: Everybody Loves Ryan

If we had a dollar for every person on this planet who is madly, deeply in love with Ryan Gosling, well, let’s just say we would be on an island somewhere far, far away with Ryan Gosling. See the actor’s celebrity fan club, which includes Emma Stone, Daniel Radcliffe and, yes, even Ryan Cabrera. In other news, we are also the president of said fan club as of right now because we said so. (Join now) 2. Justin Timberlake’s a Baller

But you knew that, of course. The 20/20 Experience singer ditched his suit and tie to play golf with Kiefer Sutherland Saturday in Toluca Lake, Calif. Think they talked about the dazzling spring weather? Or how many times they have collectively cried watching the music video for “Mirrors”? (That’s one hot game face, JT) 1. So Who Else Showed Off Her Baby Bump?