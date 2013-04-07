5 Things You Missed: Who Bumped It Up, Who Partied Down & More
Plus: Who's getting in the swing of things?
The hottest accessory this weekend: a baby bump. In close second: a golf club. We’ll let you decide which one made the bigger fashion statement.
5. Can we Crash this Party?
Did someone hack into our dreams? Because we thought Robert Pattinson and Vince Vaughn only hang out in our imaginations (hey, it’s much more happening than it sounds – you’d love the ambiance). Pinch us, so we know that the duo actually spent a guys’ night out together on Friday in Hollywood. And more proof dreams come true: Joaquin Phoenix also got in on the bromance. (Where’s our invite?)
4. Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Maternity Wardrobe Choice
Yes, we’ve been following Kardashian‘s pregnancy wardrobe as closely as the reality TV cameras follow her, um, life. Yes, we’ve wondered about some of her outfits from time to time. So we were extra excited to see her bare baby belly in an Instagram snapshot she posted Saturday. Yes, this might be one of the few times we encourage Kim K to show a little skin. (Belly good, Kim)
3. It’s Official: Everybody Loves Ryan
If we had a dollar for every person on this planet who is madly, deeply in love with Ryan Gosling, well, let’s just say we would be on an island somewhere far, far away with Ryan Gosling. See the actor’s celebrity fan club, which includes Emma Stone, Daniel Radcliffe and, yes, even Ryan Cabrera. In other news, we are also the president of said fan club as of right now because we said so. (Join now)
2. Justin Timberlake’s a Baller
But you knew that, of course. The 20/20 Experience singer ditched his suit and tie to play golf with Kiefer Sutherland Saturday in Toluca Lake, Calif. Think they talked about the dazzling spring weather? Or how many times they have collectively cried watching the music video for “Mirrors”? (That’s one hot game face, JT)
1. So Who Else Showed Off Her Baby Bump?
Break out your magnifying glass: Just a day after revealing she’s expecting a baby with fiancé Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry stepped out in N.Y.C. and revealed a teeny-tiny (but visible) bump. We’re just hoping she’ll eventually take a style cue from Kim Kardashian and show it all off, please and thank you. (See for yourself)