10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Robert Downey Jr. likes to go ape #@!% on set, plus more from Kim Kardashian, Prince William and other stars
By Kiran Hefa and Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I dominated like a rabid, horny gorilla."
Robert Downey Jr., explaining how he threw his weight around to make creative changes on the sets of Iron Man and The Avengers, to Entertainment Weekly

"Ralphie, Frankie, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, or Rosemarie."
– Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner, on the baby names daughters Violet, 5, and Seraphina, 2, have picked out, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"As I'm flying along in my helicopter through the mountains of Wales, I try desperately hard not to think about it."
Prince William, on his prospects of becoming king, in a newly-released excerpt from the book Our Queen

"I'm Black, then Lesbian. I can't be the poster child for everything."
Wanda Sykes, explaining why she was hesitant to open up about battling breast cancer, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"We've turned out to be the biggest trannies because of it."
Kim Kardashian, on her late father's decision to give her, Kourtney and Khloé makeup lessons as teens, to xoJane.com

"Maybe dance is not my thing – I'm not going to lie."
Elisabetta Canalis, after becoming the second contestant to be eliminated on Dancing with the Stars, to PEOPLE

"Romance isn't dead. Treat your lady right fellas."
Justin Bieber, dispensing dating advice after surprising girlfriend Selena Gomez with a date at the Staples Center, on Twitter

"That's got to be the highest attended funeral of all time."
Charlie Sheen, on the almost 28 million-watched Two and Half Men season premiere during which his character died, to Access Hollywood

"I think they're getting the credit they deserve. They're my primary money makers right now."
Holly Madison, on why she insured her breasts for $1 million with Lloyd's of London, to PEOPLE

"Nobody messes with someone from musical theater!"
Matthew Morrison, responding to Jonah Hill's threat with a challenge "to settle it like men", on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

By Kiran Hefa and Christie Larusso