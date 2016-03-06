Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Have Broken Up – for Now: Source

Just a few short days after Rob Kardashian declared his love for girlfriend Blac Chyna, the pair have split.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian has moved out of Blac Chyna’s home after a whirlwind romance to live at his new house in Calabasas, California, and “is single” at the moment.

“They had a fight and both need some space,” the source says. “They have had a great few weeks, but things got too serious too fast. They were spending a lot of time together and not giving each other enough space.”

Another source seconded the split.

Both seemingly confirmed the split on social media, with Kardashian, 28, clearing all evidence of Blac Chyna from his Instagram (and pretty much everything else) and the model posting a revealing meme.

The now-deleted image, which Blac Chyna shared on Sunday, showed a woman reaching out toward the camera and included the message, “When you just get out of a relationship & your hoe friend welcomes you back into the World of Hoe.”

The pair began dating in January, and – despite the reservations of his famous family – an insider told PEOPLE Kardashian was “really happy.”

Black Chyna – who shares a 3-year-old son with ex Tyga – was even helping the star focus on losing weight and living with diabetes.

While the source says that “Rob is happy at his new house” and “plans on continuing to focus on losing weight and staying healthy,” the relationship might not be over for good.

“It’s very possible that he and Chyna will get back together,” the source reveals. The other source agreed, adding that they doubt that the breakup will be permanent.