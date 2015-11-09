Rihanna Teaming Up with Lionel Richie and Kevin Hart for her Diamond Ball Charity Benefit

Rihanna‘s channeling her “Bitch Better Have My Money” mentality once again: to raise funds for charity!

The singer will throw her second annual Diamond Ball on Dec. 10. The black-tie benefit will raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, the charity she launched in 2012 in honor of her grandparents to improve health, education, arts and culture around the world.

Kevin Hart will host, while Lionel Richie has signed on to perform at the event in Santa Monica.

“I’m so proud of the work the Clara Lionel Foundation has done in its first year and can’t wait to celebrate with the iconic Lionel Richie and incredibly talented Kevin Hart at this year’s Diamond Ball,” said Rihanna, 27.

And it’s safe to assume it will be a star-studded fête: Last year’s A-list guest list included everyone from Brad Pitt and Salma Hayek to Kim Kardashian West and Jimmy Kimmel.