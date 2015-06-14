Rihanna Dines with Soccer Star Karim Benzema in Santa Monica

Things might be heating up between Rihanna and soccer player Karim Benzema.

The “FourFiveSeconds” singer grabbed dinner with the Real Madrid player in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. The pair dined with friends at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where Rihanna is a frequent patron.

Rihanna and Benzema, both 27, traveled separately to the popular restaurant.

The dinner date was the second time this week the pair was spotted out together.

On Wednesday, Rihanna and Benzema were spotted getting cozy at a performance by Fetty Wap at the h.wood Group’s venue Henry’s.

A source told PEOPLE that Rihanna and Benzema were “drinking and cuddling during the show” in a booth near the back of the venue.

Prior to recently stepping out, the friends interacted on social media during the 2014 World Cup when the singer tweeted her support at the soccer star.

“@Benzema I feel your pain right now,” she wrote.

The athlete responded, writing “No pain no gain, thanks for the support!”