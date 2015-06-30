Rick Astley has, at this point, transcended his humble roots as the red-haired baritone behind 1987’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” to become something of a benevolent Internet figurehead. (If you’re not familiar with “Rickrolling,” or the practice of pretending to link out to something but instead linking out to the video for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” you must spend your days in a different part of the Internet than we do.)