Internet Patron Saint Rick Astley Covers 'Uptown Funk' (VIDEO)
We really have to give it up for him
Rick Astley has, at this point, transcended his humble roots as the red-haired baritone behind 1987’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” to become something of a benevolent Internet figurehead. (If you’re not familiar with “Rickrolling,” or the practice of pretending to link out to something but instead linking out to the video for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” you must spend your days in a different part of the Internet than we do.)
So what do you get when you cross a beloved Internet icon with one of the biggest pop hits of the past year? A surprisingly good cover, actually.
Astley – who retired from the music industry in 1993 before having his career revitalized by the Internet – was performing at Let’s Rock London, a festival dedicated to ’80s music, on June 27, and he let rip with a cover of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson‘s “Uptown Funk,” that’s, well, surprisingly solid.
Don’t believe it – just watch.