Come for the dance music; stay for the one-hit wonder that makes a surprising appearance during the chorus

This Rick Astley and Avicii Mash-Up May Make You Want to Be Rickrolled

Once upon a time, Rick Astley’s "Never Gonna Give You Up" was a popular song that was liked in all seriousness. In the years since 1987, it has become the punch line in a popular Internet game, wherein a person is "Rickrolled" as the song begins playing unexpectedly. Now, Avicii may have found a way to restore “Never Gonna Give You Up” to its original glory.

A new mash-up that combines the lyrics of the ’80s song with the beats of the DJ’s "Wake Me Up" has found its way online and is slowly gathering steam. As one commenter on YouTube put it, “Got rickrolled. Not even mad.” In addition to the aforementioned tracks, a third song is incorporated into the chorus (but we won’t ruin the surprise for you here).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Give the song a listen and tell us: Has this mash-up made you a fan of Rick Astley again?