RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Confronts Cheating Rumors

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson laughed off recent stories revealing that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, admitted to cheating on her – on an alleged video.

“I was surprised to learn that a video of Brooks’s meeting in Las Vegas a year ago has surfaced,” Gunvalson, 52, said in a statement released to PEOPLE, in response to recent stories about his alleged cheating admissions.

The National Enquirer reported that Ayers admitted to having sex with other women, saying how he thought that could hurt Gunvalson.

“I’ve been known to cheat,” Ayers says on the tape, which were recorded in a Las Vegas hotel when he met with a business associate after an attempt to settle a lawsuit over a vodka line.

“I was told that the story mentions Brooks dating other women,” says Gunvalson. “Brooks can date anyone he wants to. I am not married to Brooks, nor engaged – nor are we living together.”

The business associate who reportedly made the tapes told the Enquirer that Gunvalson asked him to record Ayers and did so “out of an abundance of caution.”

Gunvalson denies asking the associate to videotape Ayers. “The story is ridiculous and laughable when it states that I requested the video be shot. I did not.”

She continues: “In my own opinion, this video surfaced because the case for the vodka is moving toward trial. When the posture becomes personal, rather than business, that is generally a sign their argument about the business is weak.”

Ayers also downplayed the video, telling RadarOnline in an exclusive statement: “This is a desperate attempt to seek publicity in a case that is nearing trial.”