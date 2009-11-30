Report: Police Want Search Warrant for Tiger's Home

Tiger Woods may be trying to call game over as far as discussing details of his mysterious car crash the morning after Thanksgiving, but authorities aren’t going to let him off so easily. They’re requesting a search warrant so that they can probe into what exactly happened.

According to a report by TMZ, the Florida Highway Patrol wants to see if the scratches on the golfer’s face match up to the kind of injuries one might sustain in a low-speed crash – or in a fight. Rumors have it that Woods, 33, got into a skirmish with his wife, Elin Nordegren, just before getting into the accident near his home.

They’re not getting much help from Woods voluntarily – he’s cancelled three scheduled interviews with investigators, and issued a nebulous statement that the “situation” was entirely his fault.

Authorities are reportedly interested in discrepancies in two versions of Nordegren’s accounts of how she arrived at the scene of the accident.

Rumors have linked Woods to New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel, and reports imply that Woods and his wife fought about the alleged affair just before he got in his car early Friday morning. Both Uchitel and Woods have vehemently denied a relationship.