Report: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Elope

The reality TV couple exchanged their vows in Mexico last week

They don’t normally shy from the press, but Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt quietly eloped in Mexico last Thursday, Nov. 20.

“The minute we said our vows, I couldn’t stop crying,” Montag told Perez Hilton of the ceremony at the One & Only Palmilla Resort, just outside Cabo San Lucas.

Montag, 22, and Pratt, 25, have chronicled their off-again, on-again (for good this time!) romance on The Hills – including a season cliffhanger about whether or not they were really engaged.

Contacted by PEOPLE, Heidi’s father, Bill Montag, had this to say of the couple’s reported union: I would be upset if she got married and didn t invite me!” And if the report is true? “Then we just have to have another wedding here!, he says.

By starting a relationship with the slick Pratt, Heidi Montag ultimately set off the well-known feud with former BFF Lauren Conrad.

The couple is set to guest star on an episode of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother in January. (The Hills is not currently in production.)