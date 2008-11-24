Report: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Elope

The reality TV couple exchanged their vows in Mexico last week

By Kristin Boehm
Updated December 01, 2020 03:30 PM
Credit: Andy Fossum/Startraks

They don’t normally shy from the press, but Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt quietly eloped in Mexico last Thursday, Nov. 20.

“The minute we said our vows, I couldn’t stop crying,” Montag told Perez Hilton of the ceremony at the One & Only Palmilla Resort, just outside Cabo San Lucas.

Montag, 22, and Pratt, 25, have chronicled their off-again, on-again (for good this time!) romance on The Hills – including a season cliffhanger about whether or not they were really engaged.

Contacted by PEOPLE, Heidi’s father, Bill Montag, had this to say of the couple’s reported union: I would be upset if she got married and didn t invite me!” And if the report is true? “Then we just have to have another wedding here!, he says.

By starting a relationship with the slick Pratt, Heidi Montag ultimately set off the well-known feud with former BFF Lauren Conrad.

The couple is set to guest star on an episode of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother in January. (The Hills is not currently in production.)

Reporting by MARY MARGARET

