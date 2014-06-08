Rep: Tracy Morgan Is Responsive, Undergoes Surgery for Broken Bones

Tracy Morgan underwent surgery Sunday as he recovers from injuries sustained during a fatal traffic accident.

Morgan, 45, was hospitalized early Saturday after his limo bus, returning from a show in Delaware, was involved in a six-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

“While Tracy remains in critical condition, he has been more responsive today, which is an incredibly encouraging sign,” his rep said in a statement.

“He sustained a number of injuries including a broken leg, a broken femur, a broken nose and several broken ribs. He had surgery earlier today on his leg. We expect him to remain in the hospital for several weeks. His family is tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The former 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor is being treated in the intensive care unit at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Comedian and friend James "Jimmy Mack" McNair died in the wreck, and two other passengers were injured.

A Walmart truck driver has been charged with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto after turning himself in to state police.

An eyewitness told PEOPLE she saw the truck swerve and hit the other cars, causing Morgan’s vehicle to spin out of control and flip over.

“It was a horrific sight and we just hope that everyone is okay,” she said.

