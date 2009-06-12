Rep: Kristin Chenoweth & Lane Garrison Not an Item

Pushing Daisies star and Broadway Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth got some unwanted publicity lately when it was reported – wrongly – in a supermarket tabloid that she had fanned the flames of a former relationship by writing to Lane Garrison while the former Prison Break actor was in prison. Not at all true, says her rep.

“Contrary to what has been reported elsewhere,” the actress’s publicist tells PEOPLE, “Kristin Chenoweth and Lane Garrison have not rekindled a relationship, nor was there any pen pal correspondence throughout his incarceration.”

While Chenoweth, 40, and Garrison, 29, did date at one point in their lives, that was in the distant past. Chenoweth, meanwhile, can be seen in the final episode of the ABC series Pushing Daisies, which the network is airing Saturday after having canceled the series.

Garrison, on the other hand, is currently on parole after having been released in April from the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Calif., where he had been serving a 40-month sentence.

The jail stint stemmed from a December 2006 drunken driving crash in which he drove his Land Rover into a tree and killed Vahagn Setian, 17. The crash also injured two teenage girls. At the time, Garrison pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, misdemeanor counts of drunken driving and giving alcohol to a minor.

from Huffington Post

